122 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  caught 122 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,57,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 3.0 million fine was imposed while two cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

