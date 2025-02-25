122 PTI activists file assurance certificates to IHC in line of Nov 26 protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 122 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted assurance affidavits on the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in line of protests of November 26.

The IHC’s division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar had granted bail to the PTI activists and ordered them to submit the affidavits stating that they wouldn’t repeat the offense again.

The court had conditioned the bails with the submission of affidavits.

Lawyer Murtaza Hassan Toori submitted the affidavits on behalf of the workers which assured that the accused wouldn’t be part of such activity in future. The lawyer said that the allegations leveled against the accused in the FIR are baseless.