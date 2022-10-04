122 schemes costing Rs 17 bln in progress in Vehari: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar (DC)Hussain Virk Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district development committee and informed that122 uplift schemes worth Rs 17 billions were in progress across the district.

The schemes were included annual development programme, education flagship programme, Punjab cities programme, Higher Education, Building Department, Highways Department and many others.

DC directed the officials to ensure quality work at the uplift sites.