UrduPoint.com

122 Schemes Costing Rs 17 Bln In Progress In Vehari: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:47 PM

122 schemes costing Rs 17 bln in progress in Vehari: DC

Deputy Commissioner Safdar (DC)Hussain Virk Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district development committee and informed that122 uplift schemes worth Rs 17 billions were in progress across the district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar (DC)Hussain Virk Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district development committee and informed that122 uplift schemes worth Rs 17 billions were in progress across the district.

The schemes were included annual development programme, education flagship programme, Punjab cities programme, Higher Education, Building Department, Highways Department and many others.

DC directed the officials to ensure quality work at the uplift sites.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Progress Billion

Recent Stories

Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

1 minute ago
 Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Coop ..

Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Cooperate on Eradicating Terrorist ..

1 minute ago
 Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Ta ..

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Tackle Arms Export Hurdles

3 minutes ago
 UN hikes flash appeal to $816 mln to support flood ..

UN hikes flash appeal to $816 mln to support flood affected people of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 193 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

193 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 04 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 04 Oct 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.