12200 Farmers To Be Given "Kissan Cards" In Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The agriculture department started distribution of "Kissan cards" among farmers so they could avail target subsidy on agri-products.

A ceremony was held here on Thursday at the office of agriculture department in which PTI President welfare wing Imran Ahmed Ghazali was the chief guest.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and Deputy director Rana Habib ur Rehman briefed about the advantages and usage of card.They said that 12200 farmers would be given Kissan cards in Sahiwal District out of which 722 cards were handed over among the registered farmers.He urged farmers to get registered from the department first in order to get this facility.

More Stories From Pakistan

