122,000 applications received under EUSP for FY 2022; screening process to begin soon; Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 122,000 applications have been received by the students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program (EUSP) for the Fiscal Year 2022 and its screening process will begin soon.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Power, Engineer Khurram Dastgir in a press conference on Thursday, an amount of Rs 9.5 billion was allocated to award scholarships to the deserving outstanding students for the EUSP for the fiscal year 2022.

During the Fiscal Year 2020-21, a total of 138133 scholarships were awarded to the deserving students amounting to Rs 13.

2 billion under the EUSP, the survey conveyed.

EUSP aimed at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 percent girls) coming from under-privileged backgrounds having family income of Rs 45,000/- per month or less of the applicant student.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship Program (EUSP) worth Rs 24 billion was launched in the year 2019.

The project envisages providing merit and need based scholarships over 4-5 years of under-graduate education including tuition fees and stipends to cover living expenses, to study in HEC recognized 135 public sector Higher Education Institutions.