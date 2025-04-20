122,000 Beneficiaries To Get BISP Financial Assistance In Lodhran
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As many as 122,000 beneficiaries would get financial assistance
of third quarter under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in
the district.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, BISP District Director Irfan Malik
said the tranche was being distributed transparently through nine
campsites across the district. He informed that Rs 13,500 financial
aid and education stipend for the kids of beneficiaries was being
provided at the campsites.
He said that all facilities including sitting area, cold water and others
were being provided to beneficiaries at campsites.
The official further stated that the task force was monitoring campsites
time to time to ensure transparency and strict action was taken on
any complaints.
The disbursement process of the tranche would continue for 15 days,
he said and urged the BISP beneficiaries to get the payment from
a nearby campsite at the earliest.
