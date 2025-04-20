Open Menu

122,000 Beneficiaries To Get BISP Financial Assistance In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As many as 122,000 beneficiaries would get financial assistance

of third quarter under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in

the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, BISP District Director Irfan Malik

said the tranche was being distributed transparently through nine

campsites across the district. He informed that Rs 13,500 financial

aid and education stipend for the kids of beneficiaries was being

provided at the campsites.

He said that all facilities including sitting area, cold water and others

were being provided to beneficiaries at campsites.

The official further stated that the task force was monitoring campsites

time to time to ensure transparency and strict action was taken on

any complaints.

The disbursement process of the tranche would continue for 15 days,

he said and urged the BISP beneficiaries to get the payment from

a nearby campsite at the earliest.

