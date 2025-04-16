122,000 BISP beneficiaries to get financial assistance in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The third quarter of the financial year tranche under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was underway as 122,000 beneficiaries across the district would avail the financial assistance.

District Director BISP, Irfan Malik, while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the tranche was being distributed transparently through nine camp sites across the district.

He informed that a total of Rs 13,500 financial aid and education stipend for the kids of beneficiaries was being provided at these campsites.

He said that all facilities including sitting area, cold water and others were being provided to beneficiaries at campsites.

The official further stated that the task force was monitoring campsites time to time to ensure transparency and strict action was taken over any complaints.

He said that the tranche disbursement process would continue by 15 days and urged the BISP beneficiaries to get the payment from a nearby campsite at the earliest.