UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

122,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

122,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 122,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected 810 points and found 79 violations while cases were also registered against 12 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids in the city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

7 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

21 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.