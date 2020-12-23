122,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 122,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected 810 points and found 79 violations while cases were also registered against 12 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids in the city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.