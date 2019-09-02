122000 Hajjajs return home after performing Hajj

(@FahadShabbir)

122000 pilgrims have reached Pakistan after performing Hajj and post Hajj flight operation will be completed till 15 September

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) 122000 pilgrims have reached Pakistan after performing Hajj and post Hajj flight operation will be completed till 15 September.According to Ministry of Religious Affairs Spokesperson 62000 pilgrims of government scheme while 60000 pilgrims under private scheme have returned to the country through Hajj flight operation.

Meanwhile, 52000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Medina after performing Hajj, where they will stay 8 days and will return to country after that.According to Spokesperson the flights of pilgrims returning home from Jiddah and Medina are in progress.

19000 pilgrims of government scheme are in Makkah while 42000 are in Medina.Hajj flight operation will continue till 15 September through 10 airports of the country.