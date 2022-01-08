122,000 scholarships awarded to students in two years: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nisthar said that 122,000 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students in last two years under the Ehsaas Under-Graduate Scholarship program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nisthar said that 122,000 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students in last two years under the Ehsaas Under-Graduate Scholarship program.

Holding a meeting with students and administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Saturday, Dr Sania Nishtar said that program has been made transparent to facilitate deserving students. She said that efforts were being made to bring more improvement in all programs of Ehsas. She said that the scholarships were being offered to more than 50 percent female students.

She added that 122,000 applications have been received so far out of which more than 50,000 applicants were girl students.

She was informed during the meeting that each student was being offered Rs 40,000 as tuition fee and it was being offered to students of morning session because students of evening classes were on self finance system.

On the occasion, the students requested her to include hostel fee in the scholarship program which was approximately Rs 25,000 to 30,000 as it would be beneficial for them to continue their studies.

The SAPM said that special awareness session would be organized to inform people about the scholarship program. She said that the government was committed to facilitate deserving students for enabling them to continue their studies.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, senior officers and students were also present on the occasion.