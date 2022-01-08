UrduPoint.com

122,000 Scholarships Awarded To Students In Two Years: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 01:33 PM

122,000 scholarships awarded to students in two years: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nisthar said that 122,000 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students in last two years under the Ehsaas Under-Graduate Scholarship program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nisthar said that 122,000 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students in last two years under the Ehsaas Under-Graduate Scholarship program.

Holding a meeting with students and administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Saturday, Dr Sania Nishtar said that program has been made transparent to facilitate deserving students. She said that efforts were being made to bring more improvement in all programs of Ehsas. She said that the scholarships were being offered to more than 50 percent female students.

She added that 122,000 applications have been received so far out of which more than 50,000 applicants were girl students.

She was informed during the meeting that each student was being offered Rs 40,000 as tuition fee and it was being offered to students of morning session because students of evening classes were on self finance system.

On the occasion, the students requested her to include hostel fee in the scholarship program which was approximately Rs 25,000 to 30,000 as it would be beneficial for them to continue their studies.

The SAPM said that special awareness session would be organized to inform people about the scholarship program. She said that the government was committed to facilitate deserving students for enabling them to continue their studies.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, senior officers and students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Student Bahauddin Zakariya University All Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh Security Forces in Full Control of Western ..

Kazakh Security Forces in Full Control of Western Aktobe Region - Ministry

50 minutes ago
 Novak Djokovic lawyers say he had Covid-19 in Dec

Novak Djokovic lawyers say he had Covid-19 in Dec

50 minutes ago
 Belarus's Lukashenko Speaks With Tokayev About Sit ..

Belarus's Lukashenko Speaks With Tokayev About Situation in Kazakhstan - Reports

53 minutes ago
 Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev Currently in Ca ..

Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev Currently in Capital of Kazakhstan - Spokesma ..

53 minutes ago
 Australia declare at 265-6, lead England by 387 in ..

Australia declare at 265-6, lead England by 387 in 4th Ashes Test

56 minutes ago
 Mexico Covid death toll passes 300,000

Mexico Covid death toll passes 300,000

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.