1222 cases registered against underage drivers during special campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) In a recent crackdown against underage drivers, police have registered 1222 cases against underage drivers during 14 days as part of a special campaign. According to a police spokesperson, the operations conducted against underage drivers, resulting in 114 cases were registered against them just yesterday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized the intensified efforts to take strict action against underage drivers. He urged parents to play a role in discouraging their young ones from getting behind the wheel prematurely.

CPO Hamdani also highlighted that special classes are being initiated in educational institutions to educate license-eligible students on responsible driving.

Expressing concern, Hamdani emphasized that young drivers pose not only a risk to their own lives but also endanger the lives of other citizens on the road. He assured that the crackdown is in line with the directives of the Punjab government, which aims to enforce the law against underage drivers.

This recent surge in cases indicates a heightened commitment from law enforcement to ensure road safety and curb the growing trend of underage driving in the city.