1225 Development Projects Under PM Package Reviewed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:00 PM

1225 development projects under PM Package reviewed

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has reviewed the ongoing 1225 development schemes with an estimated amount Rs. 9.9 billion under Prime Minster package in Mianwali district.

1126 schemes of Education department, 5 of health, 53 of Public Health engineering and 41 development schemes of Road sector were included in them. Rs. 5.8 billion has been delivered for the projects while Rs. 2.72 billion has been spent so far.

Commissioner Farah Masood was Chairing a meeting at conference room regarding reviewing the development projects under Prime Minister Package attended by deputy commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah, director development Shakeel Nouman, SE Building Rawalpindi Zone, SE Public Health and SE Highways and other concerned officers.

Commissioner has expressed resentment over the performance of SE Building and ordered him shifting the office at Mianwali and directed for completing the ongoing projects within stipulated period.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has told that despite of lifting ban on construction sector during lockdown the performance of building department was zero.

Commissioner has warned building department and ordered for improving performance adding that all staff and officers cannot leave Mianwali district till the completion of projects otherwise action will be taken under PEEDA act..

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali further told that out of Rs. 2.22 billion funds of school education only Rs. 750 million released so far that is 34% whereas the building department has released Rs. 86 millionof total Rs. 272 million for health sector that was regrettable.

He further told that Rs. 364 million have been spent of Rs. 833 million funds of public health engineering while over Rs. 1.52 billion of 2.47 billion have been spent in road sector.

