1,228,378 Progressive Power Theft Cases Detected In PESCO In Last 3 Years

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

1,228,378 progressive power theft cases detected in PESCO in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) As many as 1,228,378 progressive electricity theft cases were detected during the last three years (July 2021 to April 2024) in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

According to official data, the company detected 455,901 power theft case during period of July 2021-June 2022, 483,050 case during July 2022-June 2023 and 289,427 cases during July 2023-April 2024. The power pilferers were charged 336.434 million units, 312.202 million and 146.912 million units respectively during the said period.

Similarly, the distribution losses of PESCO stood at 35.

99 per cent, 36.46 per cent and 34.80 per cent during the last three fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively.

Meanwhile, to address the issue of electricity theft, an anti-theft campaign is in progress within DISCOs since September, 2023.

To optimize the effectiveness of the campaign and successful implementation, anti-theft units have been established within DISCOS and progress is being monitored through the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on daily basis.

