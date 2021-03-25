UrduPoint.com
12,288-acre Land Retrieved In Faisalabad Division

Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

12,288-acre land retrieved in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti-encroachment operation is under way across the division, and the administration retrieved 12,288 acres of agricultural, commercial and industrial land worth Rs 62.47 billion from illegal occupants since January this year.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan told a press conference here on Thursday that the administration also got vacated 39 acres of land worth Rs 550 million owned by the overseas Pakistanis.

Providing district-wise breakup, he said that 5,720 acres of land woth Rs 15 billion had been retrieved in district Faisalabad; 4,491 acres worth Rs 670 million in district Jhang, 997 acres worth Rs 3 billion in Toba Tek Singh district and 1,079 acres worth Rs 1.9 billion in district Chiniot.

The commissioner said that 49 complaints were received from overseas Pakistanis, stating that 211 acres, 3 kanals and 3 marlas of lands of overseas Pakistanis was under illegal occupation.

Out of that land, 39 acres and 2 marlas land worth Rs 550 million had been got vacated and handed over to the owners.

He said that about 100-kanal lands in district Toba Tek Singh were under occupation by the parliamentarians, which had also been retrieved.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 2,600 acres of land in tehsil Jaranwala was under the control by a family for the last 35 years, which had been retrieved. He said that 400 acres industrial land worth Rs 4 billion was also retrieved in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company, which was got vacated and its control was handed over to the FIEDMC.

