122nd foundation day of Sargodha celebrated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony in connection with the 122nd foundation day of Sargodha city was held at the Arts Council Complex in collaboration with the District Administration and Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

It was attended by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, Regional Police Officer Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mahmood and ADCG Umar Farooq, besides other administrative officers, civil society, students and people from all walks of life. Students presented tableaux, traditional songs, bhangra and culture in a beautiful manner. In addition to the national anthem, renowned singer Faiz Saleem presented the anthem of Sargodha. Students recited the Kalam of Iqbal while poets highlighted the culture of Sargodha city and its brave residents through their speeches. Students threw light on the history of Sargodha city through their speeches and paid tribute to their heroes.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan congratulated the people of Sargodha on the foundation day and said that bravery, local culture and courage of brave soldiers of the city in the 1965 war gave it a distinguished position. "The past of the people here is very glorious. Sargodha is the most peaceful region of Punjab and today we have to pledge that we will continue to play our role in maintaining Sargodha as a peaceful region," he said and urged the participants to also pledge that they would continue to contribute to the construction and development of Sargodha and play their role in making it clean whereas motorcyclists should ensure the use of helmets and convey the message to others.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, in his address, congratulated the people of Sargodha city on the foundation day. He said that the main purpose of celebrating the day is to make the younger generation aware of the history of the city. He said that there should be one day in the year that is dedicated to the residents of Sargodha city. "Cities are made of citizens, not roads and buildings. We will have to remember our past and plan the future of this city. We will have to promote laws while along with urban planning, we will have to reiterate our commitment to keep the city free from encroachments in the future," he added. The commissioner urged the participants to play their role in eradicating social evils. He also paid tribute to boys and girls scouts and urged the youth to promote constructive goals as scouts.

Later, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, RPO Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem cut a cake. The ceremony ended with prayers for the safety of the country and nation.