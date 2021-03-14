122nd meeting of UET syndicate held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The UET Peshawar's 122nd meeting of Syndicate was held here with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftkhart Hussain in the chair.

The single agenda item meeting was on implementation of the Higher education Department (HED) Government of KP directives and recommendations for overcoming the rising financial deficit at University.

The meeting agreed with the recommendations of HED and approved implementation of Medical Allowance and House Subsidy for University employees at the rates of the provincial government.

It was further decided that employees should avail the option of "Sihat Sahulat Card program" of the provincial government.

In addition, proposals for generating own revenue by UET and dress code for the students and Teaching Faculty of UET Peshawar were also approved. The representatives also attended the meeting from HEC, Government of KP Higher Education Department, Finance and Establishment Departments.