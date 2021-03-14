UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

122nd Meeting Of UET Syndicate Held

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

122nd meeting of UET syndicate held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The UET Peshawar's 122nd meeting of Syndicate was held here with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftkhart Hussain in the chair.

The single agenda item meeting was on implementation of the Higher education Department (HED) Government of KP directives and recommendations for overcoming the rising financial deficit at University.

The meeting agreed with the recommendations of HED and approved implementation of Medical Allowance and House Subsidy for University employees at the rates of the provincial government.

It was further decided that employees should avail the option of "Sihat Sahulat Card program" of the provincial government.

In addition, proposals for generating own revenue by UET and dress code for the students and Teaching Faculty of UET Peshawar were also approved. The representatives also attended the meeting from HEC, Government of KP Higher Education Department, Finance and Establishment Departments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education University Of Engineering And Technology HEC From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

30 minutes ago

FNC panel discusses MoE&#039;s plans for developme ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 2,169 reco ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires act ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.