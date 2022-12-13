123 Detained For Traffic Laws' Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Traffic police detained 123 persons over violations of traffic laws, rash driving and road blocking during the last 24 hours.
Police said here on Tuesday that traffic police had intensified a campaign against traffic laws' violations in the city and legal actions were being taken against violators without discrimination.
Cases were registered against violators,said police.