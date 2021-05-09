123 more COVID-19 reported positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :About 123 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23447 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 745185 people were screened for the virus till May 9 out of which 123 more were reported positive.

As many as 22840 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 248 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.