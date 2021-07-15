123 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :About 123 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28352 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 908683 people were screened for the virus till July 14 out of which 123 more were reported positive.

As many as 27032 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 317 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.