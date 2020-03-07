123 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations across South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations across South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers while FIRs were registered against ten of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.