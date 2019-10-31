123 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 200,000 units, according to a spokesman.

A sum of over Rs 3.7 million was imposed fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.