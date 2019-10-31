UrduPoint.com
123 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:48 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 200,000 units, according to a spokesman.

A sum of over Rs 3.7 million was imposed fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

