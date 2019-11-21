123 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 181,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.