123 power pilferers grabbed in Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :About 123 people accused of power stealing were rounded up on Wednesday, a source from the DC Office revealed.

The operation was part of the crackdown launched by the District Task Force here like elsewhere in the country initiated about a week ago.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said in this regard that all the 123 electricity thieves were booked with the respective police stations.

Six among the said number of accused were arrested on the spot.

Moreover, the collective fine worth Rs. 8,625,562 was slapped on the total number of the power stealers here.