Open Menu

123 Power Pilferers Grabbed In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

123 power pilferers grabbed in Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :About 123 people accused of power stealing were rounded up on Wednesday, a source from the DC Office revealed.

The operation was part of the crackdown launched by the District Task Force here like elsewhere in the country initiated about a week ago.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said in this regard that all the 123 electricity thieves were booked with the respective police stations.

Six among the said number of accused were arrested on the spot.

Moreover, the collective fine worth Rs. 8,625,562 was slapped on the total number of the power stealers here.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Fine All From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

19 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

34 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

57 minutes ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

1 hour ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan