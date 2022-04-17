123 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 2,64,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed while four cases were lodged against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.