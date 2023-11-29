123 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 123 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 123 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 69 power pilferers.

Over Rs 7.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

Likewise, the teams have recovered Rs 59.2 million from running and dead defaulters in a day.

The recoveries were made from domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial consumers.