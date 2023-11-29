Open Menu

123 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

123 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 123 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 123 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 69 power pilferers.

Over Rs 7.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

Likewise, the teams have recovered Rs 59.2 million from running and dead defaulters in a day.

The recoveries were made from domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial consumers.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Fine From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

11 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

11 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

14 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

14 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

17 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

11 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

11 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

11 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

11 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

11 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan