123 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

Published December 08, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The district administration Peshawar arrested 123 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers, said an official here on Friday.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Aafaaq Wazir, crackdown was conducted in various localities and bazaars on G.T. Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, University Road, Mathani, Nishtar Abad, Hayatabad, board Bazaar, Tehkal, Gulbahar and interior city.

During the campaign, 254 shops were inspected and out of them, 123 shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering, lacking an official price-list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions while 45 others were warned to bring improvement in their businesses.

According to the DC Peshawar, the district administration is used to visit fruit and vegetable markets early in the morning and then issue a price-list of the essentials that is later implemented across the district.

Furthermore, the DC has directed officers of the district administration to conduct consecutive inspection of bazaars and stern action against the profiteers.

