123 sub-inspectors promotion in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Friday issued a notification of promotion of 123 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector after the approval from the departmental promotion board.

Among promoted officers 25 are from Lahore, 19 from Multan, 16 from Gujranwala, 14 from Sargodha, 13 from Rawalpindi, 11 from Sheikhupura, 11 from Bahawalpur, seven from Sahiwal, five from Faisalabad and two are from Dera Ghazi Khan.

The IGP congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to perform their duties with more commitment.