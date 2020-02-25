UrduPoint.com
1230 G Hashish; Kites Seized, Six Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

1230 g Hashish; kites seized, six arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics, Kites and chemical strings from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics, Kites and chemical strings from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Amara Ather; teams of Jhal Chakian and Cantonment have conducted raids within their limits and arrested 4 accused seizing 1230gram Hashish and 370 liters of liquor from their possession.

While Urban Area police have arrested two kite sellers from Block 16 and Manzoor Town Sargodha and recovered 10 chemical string rolls and 700 kites from them.

They were: Abubakr s/o Anwar Ali, Ameer Haider s/o fayyaz Ahmad, Ibrahim s/o Shaheen, Aftab Maseih s/o Yousaf Maesih, Arif and Aslam Parvez s/o Nazir Ahmad. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

