1230 Non Approved Schemes To Be Abolish By GB Cabinet: Minister

Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Information, Planning and development Fathe Ullah Khan said that GB Cabinet had decided to abolish 1230 non approved schemes out of total 2132 and to move on with remaining 902.

After GB cabinet meeting, he briefed about the decisions taken in cabinet and stated that at present the throw-forward of GB was Rs 90 billion while the total development budget of GB was only Rs 13 billion.

He informed that after abolishment of 1230 no approved schemes, the throw forward would come to Rs 40 billion.

He further stated that all secretaries in GB had been directed to send complete details of non-regular employees, adding that we now have a list of 6905 total non regular employees.

Minister information, planning and development said that according to the act passed by the previous assembly, first the contract employees then the projects and finally the contingent employees would be made permanent. He said that there was no ambiguity in this regard.

He said that If the previous government had been sincere with these employees, it would have made them permanent in its own time.

