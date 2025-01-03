Open Menu

1,231 Applications Of Employees' Welfare Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

1,231 applications of employees' welfare approved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The District Welfare Fund Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman, approved 1,231 applications for various grants, benefitting government employees and their families.

The committee approved grants including monthly financial assistance, funeral expenses, marriage assistance and scholarships worth Rs 48.

48 million.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman lauded the initiative and directed that all legal requirements be met before disbursing the funds. The meeting was attended by senior officials from education, health, and other departments, ensuring a transparent review of applications.

Related Topics

Education Marriage All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan