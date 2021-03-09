UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12,319 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

12,319 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 12,319 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 848 were reported dead in the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Tuesday, around 101,915 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 14,652 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 13,573 discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that the results of 694 people were awaited while 88,511 were tested negative.

"Presently 48 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 14 belonged to Rawal Town,14 Potahar town,9 Rawalpindi cantonment, 5 Gujar Khan, 2 Kahutta and one from Murree, Kotli Sattyan and Kalar Syeda each," he said.

He said that 204 patients were quarantined at homes while 4 have died during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Dead Murree Died Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

20 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.