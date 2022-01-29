UrduPoint.com

1232 Covid-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 07:19 PM

1232 Covid-19 positive cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 1232 new Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to the updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 1232 fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the province has climbed to 8232 while five more deaths climbed the toll from the virus to 5994.

623 new Corona cases have been reported only in the provincial capital Peshawar.

During the same period, 88 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 13150 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1232 proved positive for Coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

>