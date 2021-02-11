UrduPoint.com
1,232,709 Children Vaccinated Against Typhoid In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1,232,709 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during the ongoing campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a daily review meeting of typhoid vaccination campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Thursday.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Office Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the health department were also present.

Dr Bilal said 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

The deputy commissioner ordered for all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of thecampaign according to the plan.

