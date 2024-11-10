1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 1233 food outlets by imposing a total fine

of Rs 8.6 million on them over hygiene rules violations across the district during

the last ten months.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, PFA Lodhran Deputy Director Mubashir Abbas

said the teams of the department made 12,792 inspections from January to

October 2024. He said that three teams were deployed for inspection of food

outlets while one team deputed for checking of milk. He informed that 188,065

litres milk was checked while 785 litres substandard milk was discarded during

the same period.

He further said that 4345 notices were served on various food points for

improvement while 12 units were closed with a warning to make improvement.

The PFA official said that 97 samples were taken and three FIRs were got

registered while three accused were arrested.

They received 394 complaints through helpline number 1223 and online App

which were resolved promptly, he added.

He said the department was striving to ensure healthy food and pure milk to

citizens for which all necessary measures were being adopted.

He urged the citizens to inform PFA helpline about any adulteration or preparation

of unhygienic food and the department would take swift action.