1,239 rehabilitated as 'Drug-Free Peshawar' program concludes third phase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presided over a ceremony marking the completion of the third phase of the "Drug-Free Peshawar" program.

The event was attended by provincial cabinet members, national and provincial assembly representatives, government officials, and civil society members.

Under the program, 1,239 individuals, including 13 women and 28 minors, were rehabilitated from drug addiction. Among them, 611 were from Peshawar, 536 from other districts of the province, 48 from Punjab, 10 from Sindh, and 26 Afghan nationals.

The third phase, launched in November 2024, is the largest drug rehabilitation initiative in the province, with a budget of Rs. 320 million.

The chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 per person for the rehabilitated individuals.

In his address, Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the program's goal to eliminate drugs from the province and reintegrate addicts into society as productive citizens. He highlighted that the program is not limited to KP but also benefits individuals from other provinces and Afghanistan.

Since its launch in 2022, the program has successfully treated 2,400 individuals across its first two phases.

The chief minister announced plans to include drug rehabilitation services under the Sehat Card program, ensuring free treatment for addicts.

The CM urged citizens to report drug dealers, vowing that the police will take strict action.

He called on the business community to provide employment opportunities to rehabilitated individuals, ensuring their reintegration into society.