12396 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :After an addition of 75 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases has reached to 12396 in the district.

According to a data shared by the district administration, 68034 C-virus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 9954 recovered after treatment.

"Presently 108 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 37 belonged to Rawal Town,31 Potahar town,14 Rawalpindi cantt,10 Gujar khan,4 Taxila, 6 Kahuta,4 from Kalar syedan, and 2 Murree,"he said.

The result of 56188 suspects were tested negative while reports of 903 still awaited, he added.

The district administration informed that 818 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 643 were died in the district including 4 in last 24 hours.