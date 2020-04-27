UrduPoint.com
124 Arrested For Profiteering, Violation Of Lockdown In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 124 persons from different localities of the district for profiteering and violation of the coronavirus lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 124 persons from different localities of the district for profiteering and violation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah carried out checking in Circular Road, Dabgari Gardens, Ramdaas, Saddar and various other bazaars while AC City, Sara Rehman checked bazaars on G.T. Road and AC (Shah Alam) Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq on G.T. Road, said a press release issued here.

Similarly, AC (Saddar) Islahuddin checked various bazaars and shops on Inqilab Road and Phandu Road while AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar carried out checking at Mathani and other areas of Kohat Road.

Furthermore, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 124 persons for profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of lockdown.

The arrested persons also include shopkeepers who were running businesses behind their shops' shutter. The arrested persons would face legal proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed traders and shopkeepers for closing their shops before 4:00 p.m.to follow the guidelines of the provincial government.

He has also appealed the people avoid unnecessary roaming outside their houses to extend cooperation to administration in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, otherwise stern action would be taken against them .

