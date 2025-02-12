124 bunkers demolished in Kurram, beautification of Bagan Bazaar underway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A total of 124 bunkers had been demolished in Kurram district, while the beautification and renovation of Bagan Bazaar were in progress.

According to the district administration on Wednesday, the demolition of bunkers from both sides is ongoing. So far, 124 bunkers have been dismantled.

Alongside this, the beautification of Bagan Bazaar is proceeding rapidly.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 150 vehicles carrying essential daily use items reach different areas of Kurram today from Tall.

The administration also reported that 853 supply vehicles have been dispatched to Kurram district, and financial assistance is being provided to those affected.

Efforts to restore normalcy in the region continue with full momentum.