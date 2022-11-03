124 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 124 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 90 tested positive for the dengue virus.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday informed that 46 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 42 to the Holy Family Hospital and 36 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He added that around 42 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,394.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 31,108 houses and found dengue larvae at 209 homes in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, he informed that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 14,397 spots and detected larvae at 31 places.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,002 FIRs, sealed 673 premises, issued Challan tickets to 7,807, notices to 13,420 and a fine of Rs 9,718,616 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date./395