124 Heatwave prevention centers established in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, 124 centers have been established in all districts of Karachi, including 77 heat wave camps in Chowks , bus-stops and markets during the current heat wave in the city.

The citizens have been provided cold drinking water and ice facilities in shaded place. Besides, heat wave centers have also been set up in various hospitals and dispensaries where medical assistance can be provided.