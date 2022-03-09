UrduPoint.com

124 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 09:17 PM

124 Kanal state land retrieved

The district administration here on Wednesday retrieved state land worth Rs 68 million measuring 124 Kanal from the land grabbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday retrieved state land worth Rs 68 million measuring 124 Kanal from the land grabbers.

A Deputy Commissioner office spokesman said that under Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan, a special team launched an operation in Mohra Bakhtaan, tehsil Kallar Syedan and retrieved 124 Kanal state land worth Rs 68,000,000 from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

The land was owned by the Evacuee Trust Property board and repossessedon the special directives of DC, Tahir Farooq.

Related Topics

Kallar Syedan From Million

Recent Stories

172000 graduates able to get jobs annually, moot t ..

172000 graduates able to get jobs annually, moot told

23 seconds ago
 No-trust move 'political conspiracy' & 'attack' on ..

No-trust move 'political conspiracy' & 'attack' on national economy: Hammad Azha ..

25 seconds ago
 Issues pertaining to working women highlighted at ..

Issues pertaining to working women highlighted at seminar held at Sindh Universi ..

26 seconds ago
 NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradic ..

NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradicate corruption

29 seconds ago
 Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad agains ..

Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad against corrupt: Farrukh Habib

23 minutes ago
 Three-day sports gala for special students kicks o ..

Three-day sports gala for special students kicks off

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>