124 Kanal state land retrieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday retrieved state land worth Rs 68 million measuring 124 Kanal from the land grabbers.

A Deputy Commissioner office spokesman said that under Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan, a special team launched an operation in Mohra Bakhtaan, tehsil Kallar Syedan and retrieved 124 Kanal state land worth Rs 68,000,000 from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

The land was owned by the Evacuee Trust Property board and repossessedon the special directives of DC, Tahir Farooq.