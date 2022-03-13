UrduPoint.com

124 Kanals State Land Retrieved During Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved 124 kanal of state land of Evacuee Trust Property board from illegal possession in 'Mohra Bakhtaan, Kallar Syedan'.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Kallar Syedan Rameesha Javaid in an anti-encroachment drive retrieved 124 kanal of government land from the land grabbers worth over Rs 68 million.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to recover the government land from the possession of the land grabbers and encroachment mafia.

The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the land grabbers, he added.

>