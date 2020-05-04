UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

124 More Arrested For Profiteering, Violation Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:01 PM

124 more arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdown

District administration has arrested 124 more persons from different localities of the city for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District administration has arrested 124 more persons from different localities of the city for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (AAC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah inspected bazaars in different localities on G T Road and Warsak Road and arrested several persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Similarly, the four assistant commissioners including AC City Sara Rehman, AC (Shah Alam) Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Saddar Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar and all additional assistant commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in bazaars of their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 124 persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Shah Alam Saddar All From

Recent Stories

US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, c ..

14 minutes ago

Secretary food visits wheat procurement centre

13 seconds ago

South Africa starts coronavirus trial of TB vaccin ..

15 seconds ago

Govt urged for gradual opening of business

16 seconds ago

China says Pompeo 'insane' over virus lab origin t ..

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to firefighters on Int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.