124 more arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District administration has arrested 124 more persons from different localities of the city for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (AAC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah inspected bazaars in different localities on G T Road and Warsak Road and arrested several persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Similarly, the four assistant commissioners including AC City Sara Rehman, AC (Shah Alam) Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Saddar Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar and all additional assistant commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in bazaars of their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 124 persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown.