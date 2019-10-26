UrduPoint.com
124 Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 124 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 124 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday.

The Mepco raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 181,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against eight of them on charges of tampering metres.

