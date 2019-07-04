124 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 124 power pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 181,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs3.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against three of them on charges of tampering with power meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.