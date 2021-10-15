UrduPoint.com

124 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Fri 15th October 2021

124 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 124 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,70, 000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

