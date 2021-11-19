UrduPoint.com

124 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

124 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 124 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 124 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,66,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also registered out of which seven were of over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

21 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

46 minutes ago
 Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid ..

Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Vi ..

Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Victory During Meeting

1 minute ago
 Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to U ..

Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to US for Help

1 minute ago
 Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.