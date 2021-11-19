124 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 124 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 124 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,66,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also registered out of which seven were of over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.