124 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 124 beggars during the last three days to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz Khan, police teams took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

Wasim Riaz Khan informed the special beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 124 beggars from different areas.

He said the squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

The ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, he said, adding that the police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

The spokesman informed that 457 professional beggars were netted during the last 11 days.

