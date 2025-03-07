Open Menu

124 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

124 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district administration imposed fine on 124 shopkeepers for selling essential items at inflated prices in various parts of the district.

According to an official spokesperson here on Friday, a total of 1,876 shopkeepers were found overcharging consumers. Of them, 6,805 were issued warnings to sell products at government-prescribed rates.

During the current week, authorities imposed fines amounting to Rs. 316,000 on violators. Additionally, 167 shopkeepers were arrested, while three were booked at relevant police stations.

Two shops were sealed on the spot for violating price regulations.

Price control magistrates were actively enforcing these measures on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

Officials reiterated that all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

12 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan