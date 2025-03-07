124 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district administration imposed fine on 124 shopkeepers for selling essential items at inflated prices in various parts of the district.

According to an official spokesperson here on Friday, a total of 1,876 shopkeepers were found overcharging consumers. Of them, 6,805 were issued warnings to sell products at government-prescribed rates.

During the current week, authorities imposed fines amounting to Rs. 316,000 on violators. Additionally, 167 shopkeepers were arrested, while three were booked at relevant police stations.

Two shops were sealed on the spot for violating price regulations.

Price control magistrates were actively enforcing these measures on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

Officials reiterated that all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.