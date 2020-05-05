124 stranded Pakistanis leave Dar es Salam for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A group of 124 stranded Pakistani nationals left Dar es Salaam for Pakistan through a special flight on Monday evening.

The repatriating group included businessmen, construction company employees, tourists and visitors.

Muhammad Saleem, Head of Mission and the High Commission staff were present at the airport to see off the stranded Pakistanis, a message received here from Tanzania said.

The Head of Mission expressed special thanks for the support received from the Government of Pakistan and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in facilitating the completion of all formalities for the special/chartered flight of Salam Air, the second national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman.

The special flight also evacuated the Tanzanians nationals stranded in Pakistan.

The High Commission expressed gratitude to the management of Salam Air, who offered economical service to the stranded travellers amid the daunting challenge for international travel posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The special flight was mostly financed by the stranded travellers from Pakistan, Tanzania and Oman.

In this regard, Saleem also appreciated the services rendered by the management of Tawhid Mosque and the Welfare Association of Pakistani in Dar es Salaam.