UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

124 Stranded Pakistanis Leave Dar Es Salam For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

124 stranded Pakistanis leave Dar es Salam for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A group of 124 stranded Pakistani nationals left Dar es Salaam for Pakistan through a special flight on Monday evening.

The repatriating group included businessmen, construction company employees, tourists and visitors.

Muhammad Saleem, Head of Mission and the High Commission staff were present at the airport to see off the stranded Pakistanis, a message received here from Tanzania said.

The Head of Mission expressed special thanks for the support received from the Government of Pakistan and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in facilitating the completion of all formalities for the special/chartered flight of Salam Air, the second national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman.

The special flight also evacuated the Tanzanians nationals stranded in Pakistan.

The High Commission expressed gratitude to the management of Salam Air, who offered economical service to the stranded travellers amid the daunting challenge for international travel posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The special flight was mostly financed by the stranded travellers from Pakistan, Tanzania and Oman.

In this regard, Saleem also appreciated the services rendered by the management of Tawhid Mosque and the Welfare Association of Pakistani in Dar es Salaam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Oman Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Mosque All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.